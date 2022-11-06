As result of night rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person died, building of commercial enterprise was destroyed. PHOTO

At night, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The result of the enemy's nighttime rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia was the destruction of a two-story building of a commercial enterprise. Our firefighters extinguished a large-scale fire. According to preliminary data, unfortunately, one person died. Debris analysis is ongoing. Another rocket fell on a plot of land in the private sector. Windows of private buildings and two cars were damaged by the blast wave and debris," the report said.

Read more: Air defense destroyed kamikaze drones flying towards Zaporizhzhia