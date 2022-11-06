Over past day, Russians shelled civilian infrastructure in area of 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military shelled civilian infrastructure in the area of 18 settlements over the past day.

The Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the report of the MDNP in the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in the area of ​​the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Huliaypole, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Yuliivka, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Chervone, Poltavka, Uspenivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Dorozhnianka, Shcherbaky, Olhivske, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Zaliznychne. 19 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by Russian military personnel," the RMA reported.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes over the past day. The enemy concentrates its main efforts on holding the occupied borders.

It is also added that the civilian population was evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory during the past day. 97 people were evacuated, 18 of them were children.

Read more: AFU repelled attacks of occupiers near 14 settlements in 4 regions, - General Staff