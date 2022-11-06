Enemy continues to shell Kharkiv region and tried to go on offensive in area of Zybyne, - Synehubov

During the day, the enemy continued shelling the territories of the Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiiv districts of the Kharkiv region, adjacent to the contact line and the border with the Russian Federation.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there were no cases of civilians being wounded as a result of enemy shelling last day.

A 58-year-old woman who was injured the day before seeking medical help in Vovchansk.

"Humanitarian demining of the liberated territories continues. During the day, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service defused 2,241 explosive objects," Synehubov said.

"On the contact line, our military continues to offer effective resistance to the invaders. The enemy tried to go on the offensive in the area of the Zybyne settlement of the Chuhuiiv district, but retreated with losses under the fire of our defenders," the head of the region summarizes.

