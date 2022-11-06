Explosions rang out in occupied Zaporizhzhia region. According to preliminary data, headquarters of occupiers was hit, about 30 units of military equipment and half hundred servicemen of the Russian Federation were destroyed, - Fedorov

Powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue step by step to bring the de-occupation of Ukrainian settlements from the Ruscists closer.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"In the settlement of Basan, the headquarters of one of the units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation was hit, up to 10 units of military equipment and about half a hundred servicemen were destroyed. 20 units of military equipment were destroyed and up to 80 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were wounded in the areas of the settlements of Polohy and Marfopil," the message reads.

