Army of Russian Federation has set task of breaking through defense of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Luhansk region, - Haidai

The Russian military leadership has set the task of breaking through the defense of the AFU in the Luhansk region, but ours are advancing little by little.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, during the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russian military leadership has set the task of breaking through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is why heavy battles and shelling continue every day. But this will not stop our soldiers, they are moving forward every day - until the liberation of the Luhansk region, although the progress is not as rapid as we would like," Haidai said.

According to him, our military is highly motivated and it is better for them to go on the offensive than to sit in the trenches.

He also noted that the Russians lost about 500 soldiers in the Makiivka region of the Svatovo region. The bodies of the dead Ruscists are not taken away because compensation must then be paid to the relatives.

He also informed that the Ruscists will not stop trying to recapture Bilogorivka, because they understand that if they are pushed further from the settlement bridgehead, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will liberate Lysychansk next. Under the pressure of our defenders in other cities of the Severodonetsk region, the enemy will simply leave," says the head of the RMA.

Also, according to him, the Russians expelled all the inhabitants from small villages so that they would not help the Armed Forces.