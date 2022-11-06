Anti-aircraft defense, S-300, air defense systems, shells, mortars: Ukraine handed Bulgaria list of necessary weapons

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine handed Bulgaria the list of necessary weapons. The list includes air defense, S-300, and others.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the publication Frognews.

"I very carefully followed the debates in the Parliament regarding the provision of military aid to Ukraine and I believe that the decision made by the deputies is very correct, important, and finally timely," - said Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria Vitalii Moskalenko.

According to the ambassador, Ukraine needs different types of weapons. More than 30 items were included in the list of the Ministry of Defense, including:

air defense means;

S-300, as well as anti-aircraft missile complexes, and installations;

self-propelled artillery installations;

ammunition;

mortars

"Earlier, we requested helicopters and Su-25 and MiG-29 aircraft. All the weapons that Bulgaria has had since the time of the USSR are extremely necessary for us, Ukraine," Ambassador Moskalenko added.

Read more: "Armed Forces are moving forward and need this equipment": Zelensky thanked partners for T-72 tanks