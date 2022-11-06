Ukraine has already received from Italy heavy long-range artillery, self-propelled guns, M113 tracked vehicles, missile complexes, projectiles of various calibers, - Vereshchuk

Ukraine has already received a number of weapons from Italy to fight against Russia. But now there is a need for anti-aircraft systems to protect Ukrainian cities from bombing.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Censor.NET informs.

"From Italy, we have already received heavy long-range artillery, self-propelled guns, M113 tracked vehicles, missile complexes, shells of various calibers. Now we need anti-aircraft systems, in particular, to save cities from the bombings of Russian terrorists, who bring civilian infrastructure to their knees," said the vice-premier Minister.

Vereshchuk thanked Italy for the help and noted that weapons are vital for our country. She is also grateful for the support of Ukrainian refugees.

