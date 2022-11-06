Russians began forced deportation of residents of six communities of Kherson region

The occupiers are deporting the local population of the Kherson region. The zone of so-called "evacuation" was defined as a 15-kilometer section along the left bank of the Dnipro.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET informs.

"Since November 6, the Russians have been forcibly evacuating the residents of Holo Prystanska, Oleshkivska, Kakhovska, Hornostaivska, Velikolepetyska, and Verkhnyorohachytska communities. First of all, they will conduct it from the settlements along the Dnipro River, where the Russians are currently actively setting up a defense line," the message reads.

Russian servicemen move into the homes of the locals. They force their way into the premises and resort to looting.

In addition, the Russian invaders are stealing the property of medical facilities. In particular, all medical equipment and medicines were taken from the Gornostaivsk Primary Care Center and the Central City Hospital of Novaya Kakhovka to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Watch more: At least 20-25 thousand Russian troops are on right bank of Kherson region, - Sobolevsky. VIDEO