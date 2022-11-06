There are currently no reasons to talk about evacuation from Kyiv. We are preparing for various options, - KCSA

Everything is under control in the capital and there is currently no reason to talk about an emergency situation.

This was stated by the director of the Department of Municipal Security, Roman Tkachuk, refuting the information spread in the mass media that Kyiv is allegedly planning to evacuate the population, Censor.NET informs.

Tkachuk explained that as part of the preparation of the civil defense system, the city government is forced to consider all possible options for action in the event of an emergency. In particular, in case of complete and long-term absence of electricity, water and heat supply. It should be understood that preparation for various scenarios of the development of events is one of the elements of civil protection.

"The civil defense system must be ready for various options, but this does not mean that we are now preparing to conduct an evacuation. To react correctly, we must have a plan for all possible cases," said Tkachuk.

He emphasized that the city authorities are doing everything to minimize the consequences of Russia's constant attacks on critical infrastructure facilities for residents. In each district of Kyiv, an average of 100 heating points will be prepared, which will work in case of emergency situations in winter. They will be arranged on the basis of social facilities, since it is there that heat and energy supply will be provided in case of a critical situation. These points are equipped with everything necessary: ​​heat, lighting, bathrooms, dining rooms, places to rest, banks of warm clothes and warm blankets. In addition, the points will be equipped with emergency power generators and heat guns. If necessary, emergency personnel will be on duty nearby.

Watch more: At least 20-25 thousand Russian troops are on right bank of Kherson region, - Sobolevsky. VIDEO

"There are no reasons to talk about evacuation at the moment. Yes, we are developing various plans, teaching people to react and be ready now. This is a very important step to avoid chaos in the processes that should work to minimize risks for the population. In every district there have long been evacuation commissions in case of completely different emergency situations - from floods to accidents at critical infrastructure facilities. It is important for us to avoid panic and misinformation, so I once again ask the media not to manipulate information," Tkachuk emphasized.

He added that the city's civil defense system works in an enhanced mode and all emergency services are always ready to respond to any emergency situation. This is the main task of the system, especially now, when Ukraine is being hit by the aggressor every day.