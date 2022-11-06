Czech Republic supports creation of special tribunal over top leadership of Russian Federation for war crimes in Ukraine, - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lipavsky

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, spoke in favor of the creation of a special tribunal against the top leadership of Russia for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

"The Czech Republic is among the countries advocating the creation of a special tribunal to try Russia's top political leadership for crimes in Ukraine. Any political leaders of the state must bear responsibility for the resolution of the war. Now is not the time to talk about peace. Russia only understands force ... If we want security, rules must apply, and we must ensure their implementation at the international level," Yan Lipavskyi said, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

He added that he could not imagine himself in a government that would not support Ukraine.

Read more: There are currently no reasons to talk about evacuation from Kyiv. We are preparing for various options, - KCSA