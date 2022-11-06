In Moldova - anti-government protests. Authorities say that Russian Federation is behind them

Protests in Moldova are planned by pro-Russian forces to destabilize the situation in the country.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova, Ana Revenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to NewsMaker.

"These are fugitive criminals who are trying to escape from justice. Of course, they act together with certain parties. Moscow is also, as we can see, behind them," Revenko answered when asked who could be behind the anti-government protests in the country.

The minister said that protests in Moldova are planned to destabilize the situation in the country.

"The bet is on destabilizing the situation in Moldova, making the country, society, and government vulnerable through propaganda, fake news, blocking business, discrediting the government, leaders, including law enforcement agencies. All this is to get a weakened country and use it as a bargaining chip in the European space," she said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Moldovan authorities are working together with international partners to intervene if necessary.

"Any action of a subversive nature, any subversive action against the state will be punished accordingly," she added.

As reported, the "Shor" party has held numerous protest actions in Moldova in recent months. It demands the resignation of the president, the dissolution of the parliament and the holding of early elections. Recently, the party "Building Europe at Home" (PACE), which is headed by Giorgiy Kavkalyuk, who is wanted, joined the protests.

The President of Moldova, Maya Sandu, commenting on the rallies in Chisinau, said that the goal of the organizers is to destabilize the situation in the country.