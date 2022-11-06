Mayor of Daugavpils, Latvia, Elksninsh, called Crimea Russian and did not say that Russian Federation is aggressor

Andrejs Elksninsh, the mayor of Daugavpils, Latvia’s second-largest city, called Crimea Russian, and also avoided calling Russia the aggressor and the sole culprit of the war.

His statements were heard on the air of the "Kāpē" program, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

He was asked several times whether he would like the victory of Ukraine and the defeat of Russia, to which he answered several times in a row that "there will be no winners in the war" and that this is a human tragedy.

When asked to name who is the aggressor in this war, he said that he had already given answers to these questions. When I pointed out to him that now it is very important to call a spade a spade, Elksninsh replied: "The war in Ukraine is clear and obvious, Russia is not waging a war on the territory of its country, that is obvious.

When asked about Crimea, the mayor said that "Crimea is part of the Russian Federation." After noting that almost the entire international community did not recognize the occupation of the peninsula, he replied that it was, but "it is impossible to separate the facts that it was included in the Russian Federation, and that the whole world continued to cooperate with Russia after that."

Read more: There are currently no reasons to talk about evacuation from Kyiv. We are preparing for various options, - KCSA

Answering the question about Russia's responsibility for the killing of civilians in Bucha, the mayor said that "Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are responsible for everything that happened."

When he was asked to explain why he considers the victim of aggression - Ukraine - also responsible, Elksninsh replied: "Everyone is responsible for this situation, first of all, diplomats - because when diplomats fail, weapons start talking. It has always been like that. So in this situation, we must talk about losing diplomacy".

Andrejs Elksniņš is a representative of the social democratic party "Saskaņa" ("Concord"), which has traditionally had significant support among Russian-speaking residents of Latvia and only failed to overcome the 5% barrier in the last elections to the Seimas in the fall of 2022.