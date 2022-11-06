Armed Forces struck 18 enemy positions. Russians conduct aerial reconnaissance, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military made 18 strikes against the positions of the Russian occupiers. Meanwhile, the enemy actively uses drones to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the current day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 3 air strikes, carried out more than 5 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions suffered enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, accepts and hosts Russian servicemen, and provides training grounds. There is still a threat of the enemy launching strikes and using attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Vorozhba, Seredyna Buda, and Buniakyne settlements of the Sumy region;

on the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka and Ploshanka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Andriivka and Opytne settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Pavlivka, Novomykhailivka and Huliaipole settlements.

In the South Bug region, more than 30 settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire. In particular, Pravdyne, Shevchenkive, Kobzartsi, Bilohirka, Mala Seideminukha, Nova Kamianka, Velyka Oleksandrivka and Novokiivka. In addition, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance, actively using UAVs. Made more than 65 sorties.

The Russian occupying forces continue to grossly violate the laws and customs of warfare against the civilian population. In the Kherson region, private boats are being destroyed en masse on the banks of the Dnipro. Engines and other property from watercraft are appropriated by the occupiers. After the sinking of civilian vessels, part of the fuel got into the river delta and directly threatens the ecosystem of the Nizhnyodniprovsky National Nature Park.

Forced evacuation of the population from temporarily occupied territories continues. In the settlement of Beryslav, local residents were ordered to leave by November 10. The main reason given by the occupiers is the possible destruction by the Defense Forces of Ukraine of the Kakhovska HPP dam.

According to the updated information, the defeat of the enemy in the previous days in the Kherson region was confirmed. Thus, in the settlement of Kakhovka, an attack was made on a building where up to 200 enemy soldiers were stationed. The enemy carefully hides the consequences of the attack, strict administrative and police measures are being taken in the city. A large column of military equipment was destroyed in the area of ​​the settlement of Radensk. The losses of the enemy are specified.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 18 times. 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as the position of the occupiers' air defense equipment, were affected. Air defense units shot down 3 UAVs.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery struck 2 control points, 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 electronic warfare stations and a number of other important military objects of the enemy during the day.