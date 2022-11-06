West is trying to determine terms of Ukraine’s peace with Russian Federation, - WSJ

Western leaders currently do not have a clear idea of what a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine might look like. However, partners do not push our country to decisions that would be contrary to its interests.

The head of the office of the European Council on International Relations in Warsaw, Piotr Buras, noted that the West currently does not have a very clear vision of what a final peaceful settlement of Russian aggression against Ukraine might look like.

"I don't think that neither Berlin, nor Paris, nor Washington will now push Kyiv to accept what, in Zelensky's opinion, is not in the interests of Ukraine," he said.

So, officials say there is potential for disagreements between Western governments if, for example, Ukrainian forces continue to defy Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by seeking to de-occupy Crimea, which the Russian Federation annexed in 2014. At the same time, the leaders are still postponing this issue.

Although diplomats say there is a private exchange of views between Western capitals about possible peace terms, publicly almost all leaders and senior officials avoid remarks that could threaten Ukraine.

Diplomats also note that European capitals are concerned about any form of freelance diplomacy with Russia, after France and Germany put forward proposals for possible peace agreements before full-scale Russian aggression and regularly contacted the Kremlin in the first weeks of the war.

Olivier Schmitt, a former French official who is now a professor at the Center for the Study of War in Denmark, noted that the most pressing issue will be whether Ukraine should boycott peace talks with the Russian Federation until it regains all its lost territory, including Crimea. If negotiations continue while Russia continues to occupy part of Ukraine, how much effort will Kyiv have to make to regain all of its territory.

"At some point, some countries will try to curb Ukraine, while others will say that they have every right to try to maximize their demands," he said.

The head of the Warsaw office of the European Council on International Relations, Piotr Buras, noted that another split in Western capitals is related to whether any lasting peace is possible without removing Putin.

It is also reported that even politicians who were once the main proponents of closer ties with Russia are now saying that the West should continue on its current course.