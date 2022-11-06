ROC priest who suggested Russian women to give birth more so that it would be easier to endure mobilization was killed in war with Ukraine

Priest of Russian Orthodox Church Moscow Diocese Mikhail Vasilyev, who was a rector of a church at Russian Strategic Missile Forces headquarters, was killed in war against Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Radio Svoboda.

According to the Moscow Patriarchate, the hierarch died "in the area of a special military operation while performing pastoral duties." Other details are not yet known.

Vasilyev was the rector of the Great Martyr Barbara and St. Ilya Muromets Church in the village of Vlasikha near Moscow. The headquarters of the Strategic Missile Forces is located in this closed village. The temple has the status of the Patriarchal farmstead at the Strategic Missile Forces headquarters.

Vasilyev had no church education, but graduated from the General Staff Academy. According to the website of the Russian Orthodox Church, he "took part in missions to "hot spots" and peacekeeping operations in Kosovo, Bosnia, Abkhazia, Kyrgyzstan, the North Caucasus and Syria." He was awarded the Order of Courage.

In an interview with "Komsomolskaya Pravda", published the day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 23, Vasilyev, in particular, said: "I have had the honor to serve the Strategic Missile Forces for the last 24 years. There is nothing more peaceful than a nuclear shield. You have a nuclear stick, I have a nuclear stick, everyone will think before using it, there is only one planet". "Those cartoons that our Supreme Commander-in-Chief showed a few years ago are becoming reality," the priest said about Russian nuclear weapons.

A few days ago, Vasilyev's statement on the air of the Spas TV channel attracted attention. The priest said that if women gave birth to more children, it would not be so painful for them when their children died in the war.