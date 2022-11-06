Residents of Nikopol should spend all night in hiding place, - Head of District Administration Yevtushenko
Head of District Military Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko urged residents of Nikopol in Dnipro region to spend all night in a shelter.
He said about it in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Dear friends, there is information about possible movement of enemy equipment on the opposite bank of the reservoir. I ask residents of coastal areas to leave the streets and stay in buildings. It is advisable to spend the night in the shelter," Yevtushenko noted.
On the night of November 6, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district in Dnipro region eight times. Russia struck with MLRS and heavy artillery at Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrivska hromadas.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password