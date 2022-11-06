ROC Patriarch Kirill stated about a threat to Russia’s existence. This is a pretext to use nuclear weapons

Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch said that people of Russia face dangers that challenge very existence of their country. Such a threat is a reason for nuclear weapons use, which is prescribed in Russian military doctrine.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Russian "Interfax".

After the consecration of the Russian National Guard's main church in Balashikha, Moscow Region, Kirill said that prayer for the authorities and the Russian Armed Forces should not be "mechanical."

"We should not let these requests pass by our ears, especially when the people face dangers - dangers that challenge the very existence of our country," he said.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church also convinces people that powerful forces that are "outside Russia" allegedly want to "incite people to internecine strife."

Read more: Nuclear strike on Ukraine would become a "red line" - Scholz

"There is only one thing behind this - the desire to weaken Holy Russia," said the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, explaining that he means Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

According to Russian military doctrine, Moscow can use nuclear weapons when the state' existence is threatened.