Occupants suffer serious losses in Donetsk region, but continue to drive mobilized and mercenaries to their deaths, - Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that very tough Russian attacks continued in Donetsk region.

It was stated by the Head of the State in his evening video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, continues to drive its mobilized and mercenaries to death. I thank all our warriors who withstand this terrible pressure, who remain steadfast and heroically defend our positions," the President noted.

Zelenskiy noted the soldiers of the 79th separate air assault brigade for bravery and heroism in the defense of the Avdiivka direction.

"I also thank each and everyone who is involved in the elimination of the consequences of Russian terrorist strikes on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, cities and communities of Dnipro region, Mykolaiv. We will definitely throw out the occupants, we will definitely guarantee security to all our cities, all our hromadas," the Head of State emphasized.

