Another 400 thousand people may move from the combat zone during this winter, - Vereshchuk

Over the past three months 135 thousand people have moved from the war zone. At least 400 thousand more people may move during the winter period.

This was announced by Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk at a briefing in Ivano-Frankivsk, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Over the past three months, 135 thousand people have moved from the areas where hostilities are taking place. We predict that approximately half a million more people may move. At least 400 thousand may move during the winter period," noted Vereshchuk.

She noted that Ivano-Frankivsk region will be one of the priority regions that will continue to receive IDPs.