We are considering all scenarios in energy sector and preparing appropriate actions, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the authorities were considering all possible options for the situation in the energy sector and were preparing appropriate action plans.

He stated this in in the evening video address, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"As of this evening, stabilization power outages continue in Kyiv and six regions. More than 4.5 million consumers are without electricity. Most of them are in Kyiv and Kyiv region. It is really difficult.

This week I had several special meetings with government officials, representatives of energy companies and the vertical of regional administrations on the probable options for the situation in the energy sector. We are considering each scenario in detail and preparing appropriate actions," the Head of State said.

