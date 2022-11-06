Russia is losing arms exporter status because of war against Ukraine - NYT

Arms sales have been an important part of Russia’s foreign policy, but they were declining before its invasion of Ukraine, and the war is likely to accelerate this trend.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN, this is stated by The New York Times.

Analysts note that Russia's actions on the battlefield have undermined its reputation as a military power. And financial and export controls by the US and European governments will make it much more difficult for the Kremlin to present itself as a reliable long-term arms supplier in the future.

"I don't think Russia will be able to recover from this as a major arms exporter. Not for long, if ever," said Ian Storey, a political analyst at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

According to the media, now Russia is still the second largest arms exporter in the world after the United States. India, China and Egypt buy the most air defense and combat aircraft. In recent years, these sales have increased significantly, says the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

But from 2017 to 2021, Russia's share of the global arms export market fell by 5%. Exports fell by about a quarter, mainly due to falling demand from India and Vietnam.

According to analysts, the situation in Southeast Asia, where Russia has traditionally been the main supplier of weapons, is indicative. According to SIPRI, from 2017 to 2021, South Korea eclipsed Russia and provided 18% of imports in the region, when no other exporter accounted for more than 14%. Clients included the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and others.

As long as the war in Ukraine continues and sanctions against Russia are tightened, doubts are growing about the quality of Russian weapons, as well as Moscow's ability to produce modern weapons and provide long-term support to customers who buy them.

At the same time, experts note that for many countries in Southeast Asia, the United States is becoming a more attractive supplier of weapons.

