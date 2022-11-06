Occupants in Kherson are actively preparing for street battles, - OC "South"

Residents of temporarily occupied Kherson are urged not to fall for provocations of Russian invaders.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to ТSN.

"Occupants in Kherson are actively preparing for street fighting. They are hysterically informing the population about the approaching shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are preparing provocative stories about how "people in civilian clothes" in settlements, in recreation areas, in hospitals suffer from the same "shelling". We already know this practice when they take their weapons towards the positions of the Ukrainian military and shell settlements with civilians, then return and shoot propaganda videos to discredit the Armed Forces," she said.

Humeniuk called on the residents of Kherson not to fall for the provocations of the Russian occupiers and stressed that the Ukrainian military adhere to the rules and norms of warfare, so in no case will they strike at civilians.

