News
During day, occupiers killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, 5 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past day, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 6, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region — in Bakhmut.

Another 5 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

