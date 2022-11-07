Pope did not carefully read Dostoyevsky, otherwise he would not be surprised by cruelty of the Russians, - Ambassador Markarova

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, commented on the statement of Pope Francis, who declared about the "humanism inherent in Russians".

She voiced her position on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The Pope must have read Dostoevsky somehow carelessly. Otherwise, His Holiness would not be surprised by the Russians' rigidity (which is precisely their natural characteristic). And several other works of Russian writers/poets, including Pushkin, Kuprin, and Bulgakov, as well as even a superficial study of the true history of our region, would show that there was no humanism in Muscovy either under Ivan the Terrible in 1547 or in 1708, when it was brutally cut Baturin, not in every event after that..." Markarova noted.

Earlier, Pope Francis declared great respect for Russian humanism and mentioned Dostoevsky.

