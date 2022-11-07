Russian Federation will not be able to gain superiority in air in coming months, - British intelligence

The Russian Federation has faced a number of problems that will prevent it from gaining air superiority in the coming months.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Monday, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on November 3, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny reported that Russia lost more than twice as many aircraft in Ukraine than in the Soviet-Afghan war. In Ukraine, according to him, the Russian Federation lost 278 aircraft, while in Afghanistan - 119.

"While we cannot independently verify these numbers, Russia's ongoing lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, the loss of experienced crews, and the increased risk of providing close air support in dense air defense areas. This is unlikely to change in the next few months," the summary says.

Losses of aircraft in Russia probably significantly exceed the Russian Federation's ability to produce new bodies, the summary says. And the time required to train competent pilots further reduces Russia's ability to restore combat aviation.

