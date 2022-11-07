"Energoatom" conducts analysis of the impact of possible blow-up of Kakhovka HPP dam on safety of Zaporizhzhya NPP

"Energoatom" is conducting an analysis of the impact of a possible undermining by the Russians of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station on the safety of the operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As reported by Censor.NET, the press service of the company reported this on Telegram.

"Taking into account the information about the mining of the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir, the locks and supports of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and, accordingly, the high threat of undermining these structures, "Energoatom" at the request of the State Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission is urgently analyzing the impact of such an undermining on the safety of operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the message says.

It is noted that the destruction of the dam may lead to an irreversible drop in the water level in the Kakhov reservoir, which supplies cooling water for the ZNPP.

"The results of the analysis, as well as the list of priority compensatory measures to ensure the safety of the operation of power units of the ZNPP in the mode of loss of cooling water supply from the Kakhov reservoir, will be sent to SINRU no later than November 9, 2022," added Energoatom.

