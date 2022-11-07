They used torture and humiliated: commander of "peacekeeping" brigade of Russian Federation and his assistant will be tried for cruel treatment of prisoner and priest

In the Kyiv region, the commander of the "peacekeeping" brigade of the Russian Armed Forces ordered the capture of a ground-defense fighter and a priest. The deputy commander used physical force against the Ukrainian defender and cleric, "beat out" information about the defense forces of the region and publicly humiliated him.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

"It was established that in March 2022, during the occupation of the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, the commander of the "peacekeeping" brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation ordered his subordinates to search the village for servicemen of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, anti-terrorist forces, law enforcement officers and former participants of the anti-terrorist operation.

The occupiers captured a soldier of the village's Terrodefense. Using physical force, the deputy commander interrogated him, "beating out" operational information about the defense forces. He intimidated and humiliated the victim, and after the torture left him in the basement without food and with a minimal amount of water for several days. Later, he was brought to the central square of the village, from where the civilian population was being evacuated, including family members of the prisoner. In front of the civilians, the commander beat the unarmed victim," the message reads.

It was also established that the deputy commander injured the rector of the church in Bohdanivka. At his order, the clergyman took off all his clothes, after which the suspect put a cap on his head so that it covered his eyes, tied his hands behind his back with sticky tape, and illegally interrogated him.

The indictment against the commander of the motorized rifle company of the 15th "peacekeeping" brigade of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and his assistant was sent to court by the prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. They are accused of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)