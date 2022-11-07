Putin has not achieved any of his strategic goals in Ukraine, - British Ambassador, Simmons

Putin has not achieved any of his strategic goals in Ukraine, and the status of Crimea today is even less defined than it was before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine", this was stated by the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Great Britain to Ukraine Melinda Simmons.

"Russia does have more weapons, but they don't use them very well. It's November, and it's been more than six months, and Putin hasn't achieved any of his strategic goals. He doesn't have Kyiv, he doesn't have Odesa, he couldn't take it all. Crimea seems somewhat uncertain. Crimea is actually less defined than it was before this started. None of that sounds like a win to me," Simmons said.

She noted that "terrible things are still happening and Ukrainians are still losing their lives, people are without water and electricity."

"But none of that really matters much to Putin in terms of what he wants to happen in Ukraine," Simmons added.

