EU has already allocated more than 22 billion euros to Ukraine, keeping country’s economy afloat remains key task, - Borrell

Ukraine has already been allocated more than EUR 22 billion under the EU line, the European Union will continue to provide support to Ukraine in all possible ways.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, following the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 states, which took place last week on Tuesday, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Together with our member states, the EU has mobilized over EUR19 billion for the economic, social, and financial stability of Ukraine and EUR3.1 billion for military support. Our assistance also includes technical support for the repair of energy infrastructure and the provision of additional electricity generation. We will also increase our humanitarian aid, which has become even more urgent in connection with the approach of winter," Borrell said.

According to him, "keeping Ukraine's economy afloat remains a key task." He recalled the previously announced promise of the European Commission to allocate a financial package of up to EUR1.5 billion per month for a total amount of up to EUR18 billion to significantly cover Ukraine's financing needs for 2023.

Borrell also emphasized the need to extend after November 19 the agreement on ensuring the export of agricultural products of Ukraine to the world.