Russia will continue missile terrorism against critical infrastructure objects, - Air Force

The Russian military will continue to strike critical infrastructure facilities. Not only energy facilities are at risk, but also hydro technical structures.

This was announced at the briefing by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia's main goal is energy. They use the range of weapons available to them. Drones have appeared, in addition to the Shaheds, which are shock drones, they are Russian-made Lancets with imported spare parts. They need to achieve the goal they have set. These are strikes on the entire critical infrastructure. This is not only energy, because the enemy has already struck hydro-technical facilities," he said.

Strikes on energy facilities are air terrorism. And Russia will continue it.

"It is clear that the missiles if they receive them from Iran, will also be used against the objects of critical infrastructure. The strikes will also be cruise missiles. Today we see that in the waters of the Black Sea they have brought ships carrying Caliber missiles. This can be explained by various factors. Since these missiles are not so easy and quick to produce... They need some time to stockpile these missiles for mass strikes," Ihnat added.

