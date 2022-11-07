Union of Ukraine, Great Britain and Poland will not replace NATO in protection of Kyiv, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland urges Ukrainians to avoid excessive expectations from the tripartite political union of Ukraine with Great Britain and Poland.

Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcin Pshidach said this during a discussion at the Ukrainian Central European Forum in Lviv, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Truth.

Pshidach emphasized that the purpose of the union, the creation of which London, Kyiv and Warsaw announced at the beginning of the year, is not to change the security structure, and similar expectations from it in Ukraine have no basis.

"Let's be honest, now there is only one alliance in the world capable of protecting Ukraine. This alliance is NATO," he said.

The deputy minister emphasized that this does not diminish the importance of a political union with the participation of Great Britain. "As for the tripartite alliance, its future is bright, but I ask you not to look for it as a substitute for what already exists on the part of NATO," the representative of Poland emphasized.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Perebiynys, who participated in the discussion, said that he agreed with his colleague's assessment and that Ukraine intends to develop a tripartite alliance, which, despite the fact that it is not a substitute for NATO, is important for the fight against Russian aggression. "We have already launched this format of cooperation at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hope to raise it to the level of leaders," he added.

It will be recalled that the tripartite format of cooperation was established shortly before the start of a full-scale war.