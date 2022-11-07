Russians began to use attack aircraft more often - Air Force

The Russian military began to use attack aircraft more often due to the fact that the Ukrainian troops are conducting intensive offensive operations. The Armed Forces began to shoot down enemy planes and helicopters more often.

This was announced at the briefing by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy is using more aviation because ground forces and assets also have the ability to run out - destroyed by our Defense Forces troops," said an Air Force spokesman.

According to him, the occupiers began to use attack aircraft more often due to the fact that Ukrainian troops are conducting intensive offensive operations.

"The adversary increases in certain directions with a certain goal, with certain tasks, the actions of attack aircraft, as well as helicopters, most often these are Ka-52s, which fall into the sights of our air defense. In this way, they are shot down," Ihnat added.