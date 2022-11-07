Ukrainian energy workers need from 3 to 5 weeks to return to more or less usual level of comfort

The main reason for the lack of electricity is the significant damage to the ways of its transportation, and not the amount that the country produces.

This was announced by the director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Imagine that there is some kind of highway along which we transported electricity, and the junction on it is blown up, the bridge is destroyed. And now we let all this electricity instead of the highway on rural roads, and of course there are traffic jams, there is not enough power to heal everyone in full. This a reality that, unfortunately, we have today. And in order to restore these highways at least a little, we need 3-4-5 calm weeks and we will be able to do it," said Kharchenko.

