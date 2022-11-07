Ukraine will receive another €3 billion in macro-financial assistance from EU by end of year

By the end of the year, the EU will provide Ukraine with another 3 billion euros of macro-financial assistance, which will amount to 6 billion of the planned package of 9 billion euros, which is intended to ensure the basic functions of public administration.

This was stated at a briefing in Brussels by the spokeswoman of the European Commission on economic and financial issues Verli Naitz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Out of the 9 billion package of emergency macro-financial assistance, we already allocated 1 billion in August of this year. In October, we paid out another 2 billion euros and another 3 billion euros will be allocated by the end of the year. This means that by the end of the year we will pay 6 billion out of 9 billion euros of an extraordinary package of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine," the spokeswoman said.

She reminded that at the beginning of the year, the EU also allocated 1.2 billion euros to Ukraine as an emergency macro-financial loan, so from the beginning of the war to the end of the current year, Ukraine will receive 7.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance from the EU.

"The work on the allocation of 3 billion euros remaining from the total package of 9 billion euros continues and takes place in parallel with the development of more strategic and predictable financing of EU support for Ukraine in 2023. During a telephone conversation with President Zelensky, the head of the European Commission informed him that this week, it will offer a substantial financial package from the EU in the amount of up to 1.5 billion euros every month, for a total of up to 18 billion euros, which will be a significant contribution to covering Ukraine's financial needs in 2023," Naitz said.

According to her, these payments will be made in the form of profitable long-term loans and will contribute to the advancement of Ukraine on its way to EU membership. Such financial support from the EU should be accompanied by similar contributions from other key international donors of Ukraine, she added.

At the same time, the spokeswoman refrained from commenting on whether the remaining 3 billion euros will be included in the total package of 18 billion euros that the EU intends to allocate for Ukraine next year, emphasizing once again that the work on the allocation of the two mentioned packages is progressing. in parallel".