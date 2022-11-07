Shmyhal on transfer of "Motor Sich" and 4 enterprises to state: They should provide for our defense needs

The shares of five strategically important enterprises of Ukraine were forcibly alienated into state ownership. The corresponding decision was made following the results of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this in the Telegram channel, as reported by Censor.NET

As you know, it is about the enterprises "Ukrnafta", "Ukrtatnafta", "Zaporizhtransformator", "AvtoKrAZ" and "Motor Sich".

"The products manufactured by these enterprises are critically needed for our Armed Forces and the energy sector. Therefore, they must provide the defense needs of the state in wartime. The enterprises that were already working will receive more orders and more guarantees from the state regarding the production of products. The work of the enterprises, which did not function today will be restored. Workers will return to the production process," he noted.

"Today, the Ukrainian economy is on a war footing. All of us are working for our victory. And such strategic enterprises should also work for the victory of Ukraine," the prime minister added.

Earlier it was reported that "Ukrnafta", "AvtoKrAZ" and "Motor Sich" will be transferred to the ownership of the state. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, clarified that the enterprise was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.