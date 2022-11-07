Enemy is using attack aircraft more actively in some directions, - Ihnat

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that the Russian army is using attack aircraft more actively in certain areas.

He said this at a briefing

Ignat noted that both last week and the week before last, the Ukrainian military intensively shot down enemy aircraft.

"We saw that several helicopters were shot down, several "dryers". There are intensive offensive actions of our troops, and the enemy uses more aviation, since the ground forces and means also have the ability to run out and are destroyed by our troops of the defense forces. And in this way, the enemy increases by in certain directions with a certain purpose, with certain tasks, precisely the actions of attack aircraft, as well as helicopters," Ignat said.

According to him, Ka-52 helicopters are most often targeted by air defense.

"In this way - they shoot down. There is, of course, a good job of the weapons provided by our partners. Yes, there are very few of them, much more of them are needed to work more effectively. But this also includes the strengthening of the German IRIS-T. Just now the Minister of Defense has already announced the delivery to Ukraine of Aspide from Spain, as well as the NASAMS system, which is already in Ukraine and will soon become operational and protect our skies even better, in particular in the south," the spokesman of the Air Force said.

Speaking about the "good news" announced by the president about air defense and anti-missile systems, Ignat noted: "We now understand how sensitive the topic is regarding air defense, how much the enemy is looking for any information that can be used to destroy those air defenses that our partners give us . All the information that has already been made public: we are really waiting for such systems as Hawk, NASAMS, Aspide and others, which will significantly strengthen the air defense system."

Regarding how the new weapon will work with Soviet-era systems and how it is integrated, the Air Force spokesman said: "Obviously, if it is already working, in particular, we are talking about the German state-of-the-art IRIS-T systems, it means that everything is already integrated, everything is thought out . And the most important thing is to get the necessary amount, and you need to get a lot to close Ukraine more or less from air threats, including enemy missile attacks."

Ignat also noted that the enemy has been using significantly fewer Iskander missiles for several days.