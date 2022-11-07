Residents of border areas of Chernihiv are advised to move deep into the region

Due to the increase in shelling by the Russians of border settlements in the Chernihiv region, work with the population regarding a possible move deep into the territory was intensified.

This was reported by the head of Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"Over the past week, 234 "parishes" were registered in the region. For comparison, a week earlier - 87. I tasked the heads of the RVA to intensify work with local self-government and residents of border settlements regarding possible options for moving from a potentially vulnerable territory. We already have the practice of such resettlement in Novgorod -Siversky district. People who want to move within the district should contact the RVA. They will help with finding temporary housing and moving," wrote the head of the Chernihiv RMA.

