In number of directions, EU depends on China more than on Russian gas, - Borrell

The European Union should work to reduce its dependence on supplies of Chinese-made rare earth elements, which is even greater than the EU’s dependence on supplies of Russian fossil energy resources.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell following the meeting of G7 ministers

"China plays a critical role in many supply chains, and our dependence on China for a green transformation strategy is even higher than on fossil fuels from Russia. China accounts for up to 90 percent of our magnesium needs, 90 percent of our rare earth needs, China accounts for 80 percent of the solar panels used in the EU. We need to reduce this over-reliance, address vulnerabilities and increase resilience. We will continue to engage with China with our partners, including the G7," Borrell wrote.

He noted that after the 20th CPC Congress, which confirmed Xi Jinping as party leader for a third term, China will obviously pursue a "more decisive" foreign policy. In particular, additional tensions in the Taiwan Strait could have a particularly disruptive effect on EU-China relations. With this in mind, the EU must be prepared for any scenario of future events.

Borrell reminded that for the EU, China remains a key economic partner, main competitor and systemic rival. At the same time, the importance of competition and rivalry has been growing significantly recently, although the EU and China cooperate in key areas of mutual interest, including peace and security, global health, climate change and environmental protection, which is of particular importance in view of the climate the UN COP 27 conference, which begins in Egypt.

"We have to provide a legal framework for the activities of our companies operating in China and make sure that our dependence does not turn into a vulnerability," added the high representative of the EU.

According to him, the difficult situation with human rights in China is the cause of the biggest contradictions in its relations with the EU. At the same time, the EU calls on China to comply with its international and legal obligations, including respecting human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia. EU representatives raise these issues during meetings with Chinese partners at all levels.