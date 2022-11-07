Enemy is conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 7, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 257 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. It is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Novopavliv directions.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 12 air strikes, carried out more than 14 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Areas of about 10 settlements of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions were hit by the Russian occupiers.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissis directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with military infrastructure, territory and airspace. The transfer of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to the territory of the Republic of Belarus in order to create a joint Russian-Belarusian group of troops continues. There is still a threat of enemy strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, rocket and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Vysoka Yaruha, Strelecha, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, Chuhunivka, and Dvorichna;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka, Andriivka, Nevske, Serebrianka, Verkhnyokamianske and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Mayorsk, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozaryanivka and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Elizavetivka settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from tanks and various caliber artillery, in the areas of Vugledar, Pavlivka, Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopol;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of settlements of Olgivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Huliaipilske, Charivne and Novodanilivka.

In the direction of Yuzhnobuzka, settlements near the contact line are subjected to shelling from the entire spectrum of artillery. In particular, Illinka from the Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by fire from an anti-aircraft missile.

The Russian occupiers continue to forcibly remove civilians from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, according to the available information, about a hundred children with disabilities were taken out of the psychoneurological boarding house in Dniproany, Kakhovsky district. The children and staff of the Oleshky orphanage are preparing for the forced "evacuation" to the Moscow region. Patients of a boarding house for the elderly have been relocated from the city of Kakhovka. The occupiers stationed personnel on the territory of this facility.

The occupying authorities of the Kherson region, in order to force them to leave the region, are taking measures to artificially create unacceptable living conditions for local residents, disconnecting electricity and communication. Russian servicemen do not stop looting and robbing the local population and infrastructure facilities, the export of material resources, food products and means of transportation to the territory of the Russian Federation continues.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. According to detailed information, on the night of November 6 of this year, the fuel reserves of the occupiers were destroyed in the city of Hola Prystan.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 9 times. 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, were affected. Air defense units shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft. Soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery during the current day hit 4 control points, 2 areas of concentration of manpower and anti-aircraft weapons, and the ammunition depot of the occupiers.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.