Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to Ministry of Defense took place in accordance with current laws and will help defense sector of Ukraine, - Zelensky

For the period of wartime, the alienation of the shares of PJSC "Ukrnafta", PJSC "Ukrtatnafta", PJSC "Zaporizhtransformator", PJSC "AvtoKrAZ" and JSC "Motor Sich" into state property is carried out in accordance with the laws in force in the country.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Our repulse of the enemy must be as effective and coordinated as possible. At the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting, a decision was made to transfer the assets of strategically important enterprises to state ownership: JSC Motor Sich, PJSC Zaporizhtransformator, PJSC AvtoKrAZ, PJSC Ukrnafta, PJSC "Ukrtatnafta".

Such steps, which are necessary for our country in conditions of war, are carried out in accordance with current laws and will help to provide the urgent needs of our defense sector.

In these difficult times, we must direct all our forces to liberate our land and people, support the Ukrainian army.

Let's resist! We will win!" Zelensky said.

Earlier it was reported that "Ukrnafta", "AvtoKrAZ" and "Motor Sich" will be transferred to the ownership of the state. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, clarified that the enterprise was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.