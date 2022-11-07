Turkey proposes to extend "grain corridor" for another year

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara will propose to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative ("grain agreement") for another year - until November 2023.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

"We said that the conflict and humanitarian conditions are separate. Ukraine gave a written guarantee to Russia through Turkey. We will propose to extend the agreement for another year," Akar said on Monday.

