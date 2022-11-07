ENG
Turkey proposes to extend "grain corridor" for another year

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara will propose to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative ("grain agreement") for another year - until November 2023.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

"We said that the conflict and humanitarian conditions are separate. Ukraine gave a written guarantee to Russia through Turkey. We will propose to extend the agreement for another year," Akar said on Monday.

