Turkey proposes to extend "grain corridor" for another year
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara will propose to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative ("grain agreement") for another year - until November 2023.
It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".
"We said that the conflict and humanitarian conditions are separate. Ukraine gave a written guarantee to Russia through Turkey. We will propose to extend the agreement for another year," Akar said on Monday.
