German government: We see Ukraine’s readiness for negotiations, but we do not see desire of Russian side to negotiate

Germany maintains the position that Ukraine should decide when and how to negotiate with Russia.

This was stated by the Deputy Spokesperson of the Federal Government of Germany Christine Hoffmann in the context of media reports about the alleged pressure on Kyiv by the United States regarding negotiations with Russia, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have also taken note of these media reports. But the position of the German government has not changed, it is that Ukraine itself decides when and under what conditions it should start negotiations with Russia on a possible peaceful solution," Hoffmann said.

She added that Berlin "sees Ukraine's readiness to negotiate in principle, ... but so far we have actually lacked the desire of the Russian side to negotiate".

According to the government representative, the German leadership is in constant contact with the Russian side.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden informally asks the Ukrainian authorities to demonstrate openness to negotiations with the Russian Federation. It is noted that this request is intended to "strengthen Ukraine's moral superiority in the eyes of its international supporters".