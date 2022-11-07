Ministry of Defense: There are areas in east and south where Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually but surely pushing enemy

Ukrainian forces are actively defending most parts of the frontline, but in some areas the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully pushing the enemy back, including in the east.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said this during the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to Maliar, now the Armed Forces are actively defending both in the south and in the east.

"Of course, the dynamics of the war is different. There are periods when the intensity of hostilities is very high, and when we see instant advancement and liberation of our territories. There are other phases of the war, as it is happening now, when there is an active defense," the Deputy Minister noted.

She stressed that Ukrainian forces "do not give up a single centimeter" of land.

At the same time, according to Maliar, today there are areas where Ukrainian forces are gradually pushing the enemy out of the occupied territories.

"We are pushing them out in the southern and eastern directions in some regions. Speaking about the eastern direction, there is the epicenter of fighting in Donetsk region - Soledar, Bakhmut and some [areas] nearby. But at the same time there are regions in the east where we are gradually but surely pushing the enemy out," Maliar said.

The Deputy Defense Minister did not talk about specific settlements and called to wait for information from the General Staff.