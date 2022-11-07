War in Ukraine claimed at least 6490 civilian lives, 9972 wounded - UN

Civilian casualties since 24 February, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, by 6 November amounted to 16462 (16295 a week earlier), including 6490 killed (6430)

As informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Monday.

"Most of the recorded cases of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a large area of effect, in particular shelling from heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers, as well as rocket and air strikes," the document on the UN data says.

This applies, for example, to such settlements as Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where numerous cases of civilian deaths or injuries have been reported.

According to confirmed UN figures, 2,533 men, 1,731 women, 201 boys and 168 girls have been killed, while the sex of 34 children and 1,828 adults has not yet been confirmed.

Among the 9,972 injured are 295 boys and 208 girls, as well as 242 children whose gender has not yet been established.

Compared to October 30, one child died and six more were injured.

Previously, the OHCHR summary of casualties was issued daily, and then only on working days, but since July it has become weekly. This report, like the previous one, provides data by month.

According to them, March remains the deadliest month for civilians - at least 3,298 people died. In April, according to the OHCHR publication, the number of civilian deaths due to the war decreased to 696, in May - to 473, in June - to 374 and in July - to 360. During the first five days of the war, from February 24 to 28, 353 people were killed, in August - 305, in September - 311, in October - 284, in the first seven days of November - 35, the UN said.

The number of wounded in September - 927 - was higher than in August - 895 and slightly lower than in the previous months: July - 1100, June - 1030, May - 1016, while in April and March 1254 and 2410 people were wounded respectively.

According to the report, in October, 266 people died and 743 were injured by explosive weapons with a large area of effect, while 18 people were killed and 40 injured by mines and explosive remnants of war (5 per cent of total casualties).

Government-controlled areas accounted for 86% of casualties in October, according to the UN.

The report traditionally states that the increase in the figures compared to the previous report should not be attributed only to cases after October 30, as during this period the Office verified several cases for the previous days.