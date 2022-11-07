Biden on recent talks with Putin: Our conversations were focused only on reducing risks and relations between US and Russia

The United States has indeed held talks with Russia at the highest level in recent months, but the key issue of discussion was the relationship between the countries.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine referring to Bloomberg journalist Jennifer Jacobs on Twitter, this was stated by US President Joe Biden.

"We reserve the right to speak directly at the highest level on issues of concern to the United States. This has happened over the past few months. Our conversations were focused only on reducing risks and relations between the United States and Russia," the President said.

