In southern direction, AFU destroyed 32 invaders, air force struck enemy’s anti-aircraft defense systems and strongholds, - OC "South"

The AFU continue to monitor the situation in the South Buh direction. On November 7, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed dozens of Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

Our aircraft struck the enemy 8 times, of which 2 were on strong points, 4 were on air defense systems, and 2 were on accumulations of equipment.

At the same time, rocket and artillery units practiced more than 180 fire missions.

The confirmed losses of the Russian Federation are 32 soldiers; anti-aircraft missile complex "Strela"; tank; 2 howitzer guns; 8 units of armored vehicles; ammunition depot in the Berislav district.

"According to the specified information, on Sunday night in Hola Prystan, significant fuel reserves of the occupiers were destroyed," the OC "South" added.

