Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 8 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and fifty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Maryinka, Pavlivka, Vodiane, and Mayorsk in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 9 missiles and 37 air strikes, launched more than 100 attacks from multiple rocket systems.

Areas of more than 25 settlements of the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were hit by the enemy.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing the Russian Federation with infrastructure, territory, and airspace. The formation of a Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. There is still a threat of the enemy launching airstrikes using strike drones from the territory and airspace of this country.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, rocket and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Starytsa, Chuhunivka, Fiholivka, and Dvorichanske;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of Kyslivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, and Lyman settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, and Mayorsk settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Neskuchne, and Novopil;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from the artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Temyrivka, Olhivske, Uspenivka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novodanilivka, and Stepove settlements.

In the direction of South Buh, areas of populated areas bordering the contact line were affected by enemy fire. The settlements of Vyshchetarasivka, Illinka, and Marhanets of the Dnipropetrovsk region were directly affected by the fire from the anti-aircraft missile system.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. The fire damage to the area of ​​concentration of military equipment, which is about 20 units, was confirmed on November 5 in the city of Hola Prystan, Kherson region. The destruction of ammunition warehouses of the occupiers on November 5-6 in the settlements of Horlivka in the Donetsk region and Svatove in the Luhansk region was also confirmed.

In the city of Energodar, the Russian invaders continue to strengthen administrative and counterintelligence measures. Occupiers collect the personal data of local residents, check smartphones, go around private residences, and illegally detain Ukrainian citizens.

In the area of Novosofiivka, Kherson region, the group of occupying forces was reinforced by a unit from the territory of the Chechen Republic, which participated in the robbery of local residents and their homes.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day struck the enemy 24 times. 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 7 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, were affected.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft, a "Lancet-3" UAV, and four "Orlan-10" drones in different directions.

Over the past day, soldiers of the missile troops and artillery hit 5 control points, 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes, and the area of firing positions of the occupiers' artillery.