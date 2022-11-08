Occupiers killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region in day, bodies of 4 civilians killed during occupation were discovered - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past day, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 7, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Krasnohorivka.

In addition, the law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 4 killed by the Russians during the occupation - in Yampil.

7 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

