Occupiers killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region in day, bodies of 4 civilians killed during occupation were discovered - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past day, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On November 7, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Krasnohorivka.
In addition, the law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 4 killed by the Russians during the occupation - in Yampil.
7 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
