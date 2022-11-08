On territory of Belarus, formation of joint group of troops with Russia continues, - General Staff
In Belarus, together with the Russians, the formation of a group of troops continues.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly.
The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing the Russian Federation with infrastructure, territory, and airspace.
The formation of a Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus is underway."
