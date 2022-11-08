Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 77,170 people (+710 per day), 2,786 tanks, 1,791 artillery systems, 5,654 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 77,170.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, another 710 Russian invaders were eliminated in Ukraine - the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 08/11 are approximately:

personnel - about 77,170 (+710) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2786 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5654 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 1791 (+9) units,

MLRS - 391 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 203 (+1) units,

aircraft - 278 (+1) units,

helicopters - 260 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1476 (+4),

cruise missiles - 399 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4216 (+17) units,

special equipment - 159 (+2).

